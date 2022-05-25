Barnbrook Systems Ltd, in Fareham, will provide 64 of its smart fuel pressure switches for use on 16 of the country’s Leonardo AW101 aircraft in a six-figure deal.

The device will give crews the power to refuel in mid-air, extending their flight ranges and allowing them to save more lives.

Managing director Tony Barnett, who won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 News Business Excellence Awards, said: ‘This one of the largest orders to date for our fuel switch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WINGS: From left: Barnbrook systems managing director Tony Barnett and Sir Donald Spiers, then chairman of Farnborough Aerospace Consortium at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow in front of a helicopter with Barnbrook System's fuel switch

‘It means another search and rescue fleet is able to remain on operations for longer rather than having to return to base to refuel at a potentially critical time in a search mission.

‘It is incredibly rewarding for all at Barnbrook Systems to think that our technology and products are helping to save lives on the other side of Europe.’

Independent family firm Barnbrook Systems signed its first order for the fuel switch with aerospace giant Leonardo – formerly AgustaWestland – at the airshow in 2016.

WINGS: Italian military helicopter which has Barnbrook System's fuel switch fitted (taken at Farnborough International Airshow 2016)

The intelligent sensing technology works by monitoring ullage pressure in the fuel tank during refuelling.

It means by sensing this pressure using Barnbrook’s low pressure switch, the refuelling pump can be momentarily switched off if pressure rises too high and back on when safe to do so.