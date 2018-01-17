Fareham hairdresser gains recognition from Good Salon Guide

Have your say

A SALON has been recognised by a national guide for its professional standards.

Andrew Smith Salons in Fareham has become a member of the Good Salon Guide as a blow-dry salon for high quality hairdressing.

Owner of Andrew Smith said: ‘The Good Salon Guide is the long awaited measure that enables clients to know their hairdresser is a true professional.

‘We are delighted to have achieved independent recognition of this salon’s standards.’

Managing director of the Good Salon Guide Gareth Penn said: ‘I am delighted that Andrew Smith Salons has succeeded in reaching the standards required to become a member of the Good Salon Guide. The Good Salon Guide highlights the professional status of hairdressers and will ensure that clients can have confidence in their choice of hairdresser.’