Fareham, Havant and Gosport McDonald's to get longer breakfast menu hours

MCDONALD’S is extending its trial of longer breakfast menu hours to more restaurants in our area.

Breakfast lovers in Havant, Fareham and Gosport will now have an extra 30 minutes to get their hands on an egg McMuffin or other treats.

The fast food giant launched a trial of extension of its breakfast menu hours, with restaurants serving the breakfast dishes until 11am instead of 10.30am, in Portsmouth in June.

Following that successful initial test they are expanding it to a further 115 restaurants across the country including more across our area.

While customers at these restaurants will have to wait until 11am to get their hands on a Big Mac, they will have an extra 30 minutes to order delicious breakfast treats like McMuffins or the new Bacon Roll.

Even better news for McDelivery customers who currently have a 10:15am cut-off for breakfast orders, the extra 30 minutes will allow orders to be placed through Uber Eats until 10:45am in the test restaurants.

McDonald’s franchisee Grant Copper, who owns and operates the restaurants trialling extended breakfast service in Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight, said: ‘I’m thrilled to be bringing this service to my customers, and look forward to hearing their feedback.’