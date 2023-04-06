Tilly Wilson, who runs home decor company Collecting Seashells from her office in Portchester, left behind a career in publishing to realise her dream of helping people personalise their homes.

The family-run business will turn two on April 26, and Tilly plans the anniversary with a series of special offers for customers as well as the launch of an online vintage marketplace where customers can sell their pre-loved items.

Founder Tilly Wilson and general manager Katie Jones from Collecting Seashells.

Collecting Seashells sells ‘unique treasures’ sourced from independent by Tilly which she finds at trade fairs and by meeting suppliers.

Tilly said: ‘We were born out of lockdown and my love of interiors, really. Everyone kind of put their attention towards their home during lockdown, as I normally do whenever I have any spare time anyway. I thought I couldn’t start a business. I’ve always kind of been in a supporting role with my husband’s business but he said “don’t be daft, I’ll help you”. Six months on we’d launched the website and cracked on with it.’

‘We don’t just get from wholesalers, we actually handpick from from local people who hand-make things. Its a bit of a family affair really. My daughter Vicky does all the marketing and her husband Sean built the website and dealt with all of that.

‘My son helps with the social media and my little daughter, who is now 11, when we decided we were going to do this she helped come up with the name. We call her the head of bright ideas.

Some of the Spring collection available from Collecting Seashells

‘Whenever we go on holiday, we always collect seashells to bring back so its all about creating memories and your home telling your story.’

Tilly said the business’ best selling items are from her range of coastal-themed products. She also noted the Spring trends customers are using to refresh their homes this April.

She said: ‘Everyone has gone mad for green at the moment. I think everyone is wanting to bring the outside indoors especially at springtime. People are obviously quite conscious about sustainability as well so we’re bringing in a lot more raw materials indoors as well. Boho chic living seems to be very popular at the moment.’