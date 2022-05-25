A group of boys from a London secondary school has benefited from a residential voyage with Tall Ships Youth Trust (TSYT) — a charity that provides young people with unique and challenging experiences at sea - thanks to funding from wealth management firm, Saltus.

The 11 boys from Addey and Stanhope School in Deptford returned from their five-day voyage of the Solent and the south coast on Friday, May 20.

Throughout the week they got involved in all aspects of sailing and crewing the boat from steering to food preparation, maintenance and cleaning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

11 students from London benefitted from a residential voyage along the South Coast thanks to Saltus.

TSYT’s professional crew supported the young people to increase their practical life skills as well as develop their personal and social skills.

Alvin Arthur, 14, said: ‘I enjoyed the sightseeing and sailing at night, which was very pretty.

‘I’ve learnt to always have integrity and to never go back on my word.

‘I’d rate my experience a nine out of 10 but only because I got seasick.’

Addey and Stanhope’s assistant headteacher, Tyrone Sinclair, who travelled with the boys, added: ‘We’re very grateful to Tall Ships Youth Trust and our sponsors at Saltus for this wonderful opportunity.

‘We had a great week and learnt a lot about our strengths and how important it is to act with integrity, which is one of our school values.’

Fareham-based Saltus chose to support TSYT as its local charity after first meeting with a different group of boys from the school last summer. Employees have since raised more than £15,000 to fund this voyage and provide additional support for the charity’s youth development work.

Dan Underwood, a partner at Saltus, said: ‘We’ve enjoyed taking part in different activities to raise money to support this voyage and we hoping to carry on and support further voyages over the next couple of years.’

TSYT is the UK’s oldest and largest youth development sail training charity based in Portsmouth.