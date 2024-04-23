Fareham travel firm providing opportunity to explore birdlife in Gambia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Building on the success of inaugural tours launched earlier this year, the Fareham based travel firm has confirmed tour plans for January 21st and 24th, 2025. Whether a seasoned enthusiast or just starting out, these exclusive tours offer a unique opportunity to explore The Gambia's diverse birdlife alongside Megan and esteemed guide Malick Suso.

While The Gambia is widely known as a beach haven for winter sun seekers, it's also a hidden gem for nature lovers. Home to over 600 bird species, it stands out as a top birding destination while being easily accessible from the UK with direct flights and a six-hour flying time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Megan's love for The Gambia stems from her early childhood visits with her stepfather, Chris Packham. Together with award-winning Gambian guide Malick Suso, who clinched the Wanderlust World Guide Award in 2023 for Wildlife & Safari, Megan’s three and four night expeditions will provide fascinating insight into a lesser-known side of The Gambia.

Megan birdwatching group Jan 2024

In this year's tours, 154 different species were sighted in just three days, showcasing the incredible abundance of birdlife - from giant kingfishers to long-tailed nightjars and everything in between. The tours can be booked as an add-on to a holiday based at the family-run Bakotu Hotel, which is a sanctuary for bird and nature enthusiasts and features a viewing deck within its tropical gardens.

Karen Durham, product manager for The Gambia Experience, remarked:

"The Gambia offers fantastic opportunities for birdwatching and we’re thrilled to offer more hosted tours, with Megan and Malick promising wonderful insight."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

View full tour itineraries at Gambia.co.uk/guide/megan-itinerary.

Gambia.co.uk, 01489 866999