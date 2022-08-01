Fareham woman teams up with leading Ukrainian cosmetics company to bring it to the UK market for charity

Irene Bukur was a successful beauty brand that had 36 stores across Ukraine pre-war, but now the brand is trying to emerge into the UK market to raise money for charity.

The owner of the brand, Iryna Bukur, who now lives in Surrey, has partnered up with Hanna Greentree, who is based in Fareham, to get the Ukrainian company back up and running in the UK to raise money for charity.

The cosmetic company is set to donate any of the profits made to Ukrainian charity, City of Goodness, which helps shelter children and women.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iryna Bukur owner of Irene Bukur.

The factory of the brand was located in Kyiv, where employees of the company managed to salvage 18,000 pieces of the best selling stock before any destruction in the area.

They team of employees have been storing the products in their homes and bomb shelters, and have been sending some of it over to Irene Bukur and Fareham’s Hanna Greentree, who is the business development assistant.

Iryna said: ‘I am so grateful to the team members that flocked to the factory and packed their cars full of cosmetics so that we can continue to sell our products, but for an extremely worthy cause.

One of the Irene Bukur stores before the war.

‘I am extremely grateful to all of the British people, for welcoming us. I see the compassion and support that we have received from the people of this country, as an opportunity for me to give my team hope and inspiration, and to give Ukrainian women, children, and orphans the support that they need in those difficult times.’

Hanna, who has lived in the UK since 2017, is excited about this venture to try and help raise as much money for the Ukrainian people struggling.

She said: ‘It is definitely not about money. We are not going to make any profit, all of the money will go to charity.

‘If we could make it here, she would be willing to invest in a factory in the UK so that is a huge opportunity to create more jobs for British people, but for now we are at the beginning we are doing our bit to help Ukraine.’

Hanna Greentree

aaa