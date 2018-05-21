Figures list average delays for airport passengers

Have your say

PASSENGERS travelling from Southampton Airport face delays of around 13 minutes.

According to Press Association analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data, people flying from UK airports face an average delay time of 15 minutes.

London Luton had the longest average delay of 19.7 minutes last year while Southampton Airport was near the bottom of the rankings with delays of 13.5 minutes. London Gatwick recorded the second worst delays.

A spokeswoman for London Luton said: ‘We regret any delay our passengers experience.’

She added that punctuality was influenced by ‘many factors’.