Firm moves after 25 years

A NATIONAL company is expanding its south coast operation by relocating to a larger office facility in Segensworth.

Anglian Home Improvements, a supplier of double glazing, doors and conservatories, will relocate in July from its current depot at Fareham Industrial Park to a ‘more modern unit’ on Stephenson Road, just off the M27.

The firm has been placed in its original site for some 25 years.

The move was overseen by property specialists Lambert Smith Hampton.

Simon Webber, of Anglian Home Improvements, said: ‘We are grateful to LSH for their assistance in finding these premises.

‘We’re excited about the move and look forward to continuing to provide first class services to customers in the region from our new base as well as providing new facilities for our staff.’