Firm signed for project

A SUBSEA pipe manufacturer has been selected to collaborate on a new industry project.

Magma Global in Portchester, manufacturer of the world’s most advanced thermoplastic composite subsea pipe (TCP), has announced that it has been selected by TechnipFMC to collaborate on the development of the core element of its hybrid flexible pipe solution.

It will be used to address the challenges of the Libra field in the Santos basin pre-salt area in Brazil and other major deepwater projects.

Martin Jones, Magma Global CEO, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with TechnipFMC and believe that their vision for a hybrid flexible product provides a logical step for the increased adoption of TCP in full field developments, paving the way towards Magma’s long-term vision of an all-composite subsea infrastructure.’