Firm welcomes sugar tax

THE introduction of the sugar tax levy is ‘very exciting’ according to a vending machine firm.

Doozy, which provides healthy vending machines at the University of Portsmouth, as well as other sites around Hampshire, believes that the increased price of sugar-heavy drinks is an important step in fighting the soft drinks giants.

Tim Varney, owner of Revive Vending, which operates Doozy, said: ‘Would soft drinks companies have reduced their sugar content had it not been for the sugar tax? Of course not.

‘You have to say the sugar tax is already a fantastic success.

‘We are seeing an increasing number of requests from organisations wanting to provide healthier options and a more pleasant vending environment.

‘It’s a very exciting time, and the vending industry needs to play its part.’