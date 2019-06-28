AN airline is set to remove all peanut products from its flights in a bid to improve passenger safety.

Flybe, which flies from Southampton Airport, will no-longer stock nut-based items on its services from Monday, the company has announced.

The airline says that it is removing the products to further improve the passenger experience for severe allergy sufferers.

Roy Kinnear, Flybe’s chief commercial officer, said: ‘Passenger safety is our number one priority, and this extends across all aspects of our own operation.

‘That is why we take the issue of nut allergies extremely seriously and, as an additional measure to those already being taken, have now removed all peanuts and nut-based products from our on board Café Flybe menu.

‘We will also, of course, continue to take the existing preventative measures we have had in place for many years to further reassure those passengers who advise us they are at risk.

‘Nevertheless, despite all the measures we might take it should be stressed that no public environment can ever be guaranteed to be one hundred per cent ‘nut-free’.’

These precautionary announcements will continue however any passenger with a food-related allergy of any type is advised to always check product labels and packaging for specific ingredient information.

Flybe hopes that, together with its existing precautionary announcements, the additional measure it has taken by being one of the first to remove nut-based snack products from all its own-operated flights will lessen the stress experienced by those worrying about a potential nut-related anaphylaxis reaction when needing to travel by public transport.

The move will only apply to Flybe own-operated flights.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.