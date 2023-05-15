News you can trust since 1877
Food hygiene ratings: How 13 places selling food in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville have fared in May so far

Food hygiene ratings can be helpful when chosing somewhere to eat in the Portsmouth area, which has hundreds of bars, pubs and cafes to explore.

By Joe Buncle
Published 15th May 2023, 15:37 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 16:06 BST

According to the Food Standard’s Agency, of Portsmouth's 409 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 297 have ratings of five out of five while just two have zero ratings.

Read on to find out how local cafes, pubs, bars, takeaways and restaurants were rated out of five this month by the Food Standards Agency.

Here are all the hygiene ratings released in May so far.

Here are all the hygiene ratings released in May so far.

The Pacific was rated three-out-of-five following an inspection on March 27.

The Pacific was rated three-out-of-five following an inspection on March 27.

Pho Vietnamese Street Food at R11u, North Promenade Building, Gunwharf Quays, was rated five on April 19.

Pho Vietnamese Street Food at R11u, North Promenade Building, Gunwharf Quays, was rated five on April 19.

Southsea Model Village, at Lumps Fort, Southsea Esplanade in Southsea, was rated five after an inspection on April 18.

Southsea Model Village, at Lumps Fort, Southsea Esplanade in Southsea, was rated five after an inspection on April 18.

