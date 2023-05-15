Food hygiene ratings: How 13 places selling food in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville have fared in May so far
Food hygiene ratings can be helpful when chosing somewhere to eat in the Portsmouth area, which has hundreds of bars, pubs and cafes to explore.
According to the Food Standard’s Agency, of Portsmouth's 409 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 297 have ratings of five out of five while just two have zero ratings.
NOW READ: Restaurants in Portsmouth: Lin's Thai Cafe in Southsea delights Doctor Who fans with a Tardis
Read on to find out how local cafes, pubs, bars, takeaways and restaurants were rated out of five this month by the Food Standards Agency.