For Sale in Hampshire: Exquisite four bedroom property offers peaceful ambiance and is on market for £700,000

A gorgeous family home offers a quaint family feel – and it is absolutely gorgeous inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Apr 2024, 14:30 BST

This property, located in Berkeley Square, Havant, comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a garden and a driveway. This lovely home has been designed to a high specification and it is a perfect family home.

The listing says: “Nestled in the charming neighborhood of Warblington, Havant, this stunning 4-bedroom detached house offers a harmonious blend of modern comfort and classic elegance. Situated in a highly sought-after area, this property boasts not only an exceptional location but also a range of desirable features that make it an ideal family home.”

This property is on the market for £700,000 and it is on the market with Rok Marsh Estate Agents. Click here for more information.

Berkeley Square, Havant, £700,000

Berkeley Square, Havant, £700,000

Berkeley Square, Havant, £700,000

Berkeley Square, Havant, £700,000

