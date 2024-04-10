This property, located in Berkeley Square, Havant, comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a garden and a driveway. This lovely home has been designed to a high specification and it is a perfect family home.
The listing says: “Nestled in the charming neighborhood of Warblington, Havant, this stunning 4-bedroom detached house offers a harmonious blend of modern comfort and classic elegance. Situated in a highly sought-after area, this property boasts not only an exceptional location but also a range of desirable features that make it an ideal family home.”
This property is on the market for £700,000 and it is on the market with Rok Marsh Estate Agents.