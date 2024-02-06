This property, located in Hambledon Road, Denmead, comes with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a spacious garden and private parking. This home has been designed to a high specification and would be perfect for a family.

The listing says: “Located in the heart of Denmead village we are delighted to offer for sale this stunning 4 double bedroom detached property on Hambledon Road. The current owners have completely modernised and extended this property to a very high standard throughout and internal viewings are essential to fully appreciate all this amazing property has to offer.”

This property is on the market for Jeffries & Dibbens Estate Agents and will cost £800,000.

This home is near local schools and is located near the M275 for anyone that commutes regularly.

This property comes with 2 dressing rooms, a utility room and a huge open-plan kitchen.