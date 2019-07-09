For sale: Stunning £1.3m home with spectacular views over Portsmouth Harbour

Have your say

Portsdown Lodge occupies a commanding position on the top of Portsdown Hill with panoramic views over Portchester Castle, Portsmouth Harbour and the Solent.

Cleverly designed to capitalise on its stunning location, the house – which has a guide price of £1.3 million - has a wonderful contemporary design with many rooms providing the perfect vantage point from which to appreciate this exceptional location.

Picture: Pearsons

The stunning living accommodation which, including the integral garage extends to approximately 5,326 sq ft, is arranged over two floors and includes five bedrooms, four with en- suites, a large family bathroom and two spectacular sun rooms on the first floor.

On the ground floor, there are four reception areas, a particularly impressive ‘Mark Wilkinson’ kitchen with ‘Miele’ appliances. In addition to the kitchen, there is also a snug, utility room, cloakroom and integral double garage.

The gardens and grounds have been creatively landscaped and are superbly maintained.

Picture: Pearsons

A remote controlled gated entrance leads to a private and secure driveway with ample parking.

There is also a heated outdoor swimming pool, pool house and sheltered areas to provide entertaining and outside dining.

The beautiful landscaped gardens were purchased and rebuilt from the Chelsea Flower Show, incorporating a wide variety of shrubs, plants, bushes and including an extensive rockery garden water feature.

Picture: Pearsons

Marketed by Pearsons, Fareham

01329 288241