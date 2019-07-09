For sale: Stunning £1.3m home with spectacular views over Portsmouth Harbour

Portsdown Lodge occupies a commanding position on the top of Portsdown Hill with panoramic views over Portchester Castle, Portsmouth Harbour and the Solent.
Cleverly designed to capitalise on its stunning location, the house – which has a guide price of £1.3 million - has a wonderful contemporary design with many rooms providing the perfect vantage point from which to appreciate this exceptional location.
The stunning living accommodation which, including the integral garage extends to approximately 5,326 sq ft, is arranged over two floors and includes five bedrooms, four with en- suites, a large family bathroom and two spectacular sun rooms on the first floor.
READ MORE: This Portsmouth villa with a swimming pool and hot tub is up for sale
On the ground floor, there are four reception areas, a particularly impressive ‘Mark Wilkinson’ kitchen with ‘Miele’ appliances. In addition to the kitchen, there is also a snug, utility room, cloakroom and integral double garage.
The gardens and grounds have been creatively landscaped and are superbly maintained.
A remote controlled gated entrance leads to a private and secure driveway with ample parking.
READ MORE: This £1.6m Hampshire home is up for sale – and it has its own cricket pitch
There is also a heated outdoor swimming pool, pool house and sheltered areas to provide entertaining and outside dining.
The beautiful landscaped gardens were purchased and rebuilt from the Chelsea Flower Show, incorporating a wide variety of shrubs, plants, bushes and including an extensive rockery garden water feature.
Marketed by Pearsons, Fareham
01329 288241