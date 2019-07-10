Former England rugby coach joins Hampshire-based IT firm

THE former coach of England's rugby team, who helped lead them to world cup glory, has swapped the dugout for a director's board.

Strategic IT services provide Aura Technology has announced that Sir Clive Woodward has joined the company’s board.

Tim Walker, left, with Sir Clive Woodward. Picture: Polymedia

Aura Technology, which provides services to businesses in Portsmouth and across Hampshire, launched in 2017 with the aim of improving the relationship between the area’s businesses and IT.

Sir Clive spent 18 years in a technology career before moving into rugby – where he coached England to a World Cup victory in 2003 and led Team GB to Olympic success as director of sport from 2006 to 2012.

He said: ‘After my initial meetings with Tim Walker, I quickly realised that Aura Technology stands out in a very competitive market because of its focus on a highly strategic approach to IT.

‘What he and his team have achieved in just over 18 months of operation is remarkable.

‘Companies that win in IT tend to win. It’s exciting to see how Aura devises and implements IT services that are aligned to the goals and business plans of each organisation they work with, particularly growing companies in the mid-market.

‘Tim, the board at Aura and I see this as a long-term relationship and I am very much looking forward to playing my part in the future success of this outstanding business.’

The company has confirmed that Sir Clive's role is a non-executive one, as he now works as a highly sought-after consultant.

Managing director Tim Walker said: ‘I am pleased to announce the appointment of Sir Clive to play an active role in shaping our business as we grow as a leading provider of strategic IT services.

‘Aside from a shared love of rugby, Sir Clive and I share a passion for leadership, teamwork, and performance excellence. He has a strong background in technology and an unparalleled understanding of how a winning mindset leads teams to succeed.

‘He has identified these winning qualities in Aura’s team and I am thrilled that he has chosen to join us to help make the most of our business’s enormous potential as we take it to the next level.’