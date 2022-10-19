Submitted last week, the planning application for the Kingston Crescent site seeks the change of use to allow the new business to move in.

'Development of this site in the manner proposed would achieve more efficient use of this urban land without harm to the character or appearance of the locality or the amenities of neighbours,' a planning statement submitted on behalf of applicant R Ghebremichael says.

The former Joker Tattoo parlour in Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth, which could become a restaurant Picture: Google

‘This proposal comprises an acceptable form of development that accords with the development plan and no other material considerations suggest otherwise.'

Should permission be granted by the council, the restaurant would take over the Joker Tattoo Portsmouth and the Bimble Scooter Services shop next door which closed in October 2021 and January this year respectively.

Ventilation systems were installed this year before the application went in.