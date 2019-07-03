Have your say

BOSSES in charge of one of Hampshire’s most popular wedding venues have said it is ‘business as usual’ after the company that used to own it went into administration.

Botleigh Grange Hotel Limited – which used to run the Botleigh Grange Hotel and Spa in Hedge End – has called in the administrators.

The hotel is a popular wedding venue and regularly stages large, private functions.

However, the venue has since been taken over by another firm who have sought to reassure customers the administration process will not affect them.

Dan O’Doherty, director of the hotel, said the former owners had gone into administration in January and insisted no jobs had been lost as a result.

He added the hotel had been bought from Botleigh Grange Hotel Limited in 2016.

‘It is this company, which has not owned the hotel since 2016, that is in administration,’ he said. ‘Botleigh Grange Hotel Limited has nothing to do with the hotel.

‘But confusingly this company still bears the hotel’s name. And I appreciate this is where the concern may arise.

‘It is business as usual here.’

The hotel was originally built as a private country house during the 17th century.

It boasts five function rooms, a large garden and a lake.

In a previous statement on the company’s Facebook page, the hotel said it was still accepting weddings for 2019.

For more details on the hotel, visit its website at: botleighgrange.com