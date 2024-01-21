Former Portsmouth star Brett Pitman nets SEVENTH Wessex League hat-trick of the season for Shaftesbury

Brett Pitman struck his SEVENTH Wessex League hat-trick of the season as the advantages of having an artificial surface were again highlighted.

The former Pompey favourite took his seasonal Premier Division tally to 41 in 25 matches with a treble in Shaftesbury’s 5-2 home win over Brockenhurst.

That made it 10 in his last two home games, having bagged seven at the end of last month in an 8-1 trouncing of Christchurch.

The Brock success was the Rockies’ 13th victory in 14 step 5 fixtures on their 4G surface at Coppice Street in 2023/24.

The only home points they have dropped all season came in a 0-0 stalemate with Portland back in August.

Shaftesbury’s win against Brock was one of only two Wessex Premier games to survive the cold snap at the weekend.

The other was at AFC Stoneham, where the table-toppers thrashed Blackfield & Langley 7-0 on another artificial pitch.

Like Shaftesbury, the Purples have won 13 of their 14 home league games this term - the only blemish was a 2-1 loss to the Purples.

Elsewhere, Moneyfields have only played six home Wessex Premier fixtures in 2023/24, while Fareham (7) and Baffins Milton Rovers and US Portsmouth (8) have also been hit hard by postponements.

Moneys, of course, have been handicapped by the fact the John Jenkins Stadium development - containing two 4G pitches - is still not finished.

Fareham have only played one home league game at Cams Alders since October 14 - on November 25 - while Baffins have only managed two since September 19.

Stoneham still lead by a point from Shaftesbury, and also have two games in hand.

Fourth-placed Moneyfields are 16 points adrift of Stoneham and 15 behind Shaftesbury – but have seven and nine games in hand respectively on the top two.

Pitman,meanwhile, now has Andy Forbes’ Wessex League top flight seasonal scoring record firmly in his sights.

Forbes netted 55 times for Winchester City in 2003/04 - part of a 72-haul in all competitions for a club which collected the Wessex League and cup double as well as the FA Vase.