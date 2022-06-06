Free SEO webinar for construction industry professionals

Koozai owner and director Sophie Roberts.

Hampshire-based digital agency Koozai has partnered with Construction Buzz to offer the webinar at 11am on Wednesday, June 15.

The webinar will be accessible online and is designed to help construction industry professionals improve their SEO performance and online marketing.

Titled ‘SEO Fundamentals: How to be found on Google,’ the webinar is an opportunity for construction business owners, managers and marketers to get advice on their SEO. It will cover what SEO is, how it works, where to start with keyword research, important technical SEO fundamentals and how to optimise content for search engines.

Led by Koozai owner and director Sophie Roberts and senior organic data specialist Gary Hainsworth, it will include expert advice on how to improve SEO fundamentals and drive more traffic and leads to your website.

Gary Hainsworth is a search marketing expert with experience of construction websites in industries ranging from building materials, roofing, and architecture, to heating, utilities, and energy. Sophie Roberts overseas digital strategy at Koozai and has had a successful marketing career spanning more than three decades for many leading bands.

Digital marketing client services Manager Hannah Maitland, as well as PR and content lead David Wilson, will also be on the webinar to present and answer audience questions related to other search marketing specialisms.

Spaces for the webinar are limited, and construction professional are urged to book a slot ahead of time by visiting https://www.koozai.com/construction-home-improvement-and-building-material-suppliers/.

Sophie said: ‘We are very excited to deliver our first SEO webinar for construction industry professionals with Construction Buzz.

‘It will be a great opportunity for people in construction learn more about SEO fundamentals and to ask our marketing experts about how they can improve their online performance.

‘Having emerged from the pandemic, we are seeing more construction businesses than ever looking to take their online presence to the next level – so, we’re confident that the webinar will be timely and informative for everyone.’

Koozai have also published a free 44-page beginner’s guide ahead of the webinar on how to do content marketing effectively in the construction and home improvement industries.

The guide can be downloaded here: koozai-1.hubspotpagebuilder.com/koozai-whitepaper-content-marketing-for-the-construction-industry.