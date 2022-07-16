Ice cream and desserts parlour, Goozie is teaming up with burger and fried food joint Koop+Kraft in Cowplain to offer a limited-edition dish that suits those with both a savoury preference and a sweet tooth.
Hungry customers will be able to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday July 17 by tasting three flavours of ice cream-topped fries from either restaurant.
Flavours will include Biscoff and Oreo and will both include cookies crumbled and sauce drizzled on top of whippy-topped French fries.
Founder of sister companies Koop+Kraft and Goozie, George Purnell wanted to offer something different that would allow people to indulge their guilty pleasures.
He said: ‘Let’s be honest, we’ve all dipped our McDonald’s chips in a McFlurry once in our lives.
‘It’s a combination that shouldn’t work together, but for some reason, it does.
‘It’s a guilty pleasure and how often do we get to live out our guilty pleasures without feeling guilty?’
Koop+Kraft head chef Sebastian Newbold came up with the idea, which was borne out of his own love for dipping chips in ice cream.
He said: ‘I’m definitely guilty of it. It’s something that’s frowned upon, but why not let people just enjoy it without the guilt?’
The limited-edition delicacies will be available to order from both Koop+Kraft and Goozie on Sunday from 7pm until 10pm and from Goozie on Monday from 5:30pm until 10pm.