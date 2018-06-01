Fresh From The Boat hooks in a national award

Have your say

THE CONCEPT was simple – selling local fish to local people.

And this concept has now bagged Fresh From The Boat founders a prestigious national prize.

Peter and Chantelle Williams started their company a few years ago.

The pair began selling fish they had caught on their own vessel, Sarah C, directly to local businesses, restaurants and private customers.

They also launched a Community Fish Box Scheme, offering a kilo of fish for just £7.

Amid a boom in sales, the couple also educated people on the importance of buying fresh and sustainably caught produce through their open days and fish filleting lessons.

Now, the company offers a home delivery service from shore to door and supplies local fishmongers, restaurants and public houses.

In March, it was announced that Fresh From The Boat had been nominated in the Independent Fresh Fish Retailer of the Year category of the Fishing News Awards.

Chantelle said: ‘We were overjoyed to find out people in our local area had nominated us.

‘We honestly thought we had a small chance of winning but to be shortlisted as the top five out of the whole of the UK and Ireland was a real achievement. The biggest achievement was knowing people had given up their time to put us forward.’

On May 24, the entrepreneurs caught a flight to Aberdeen to attend the awards ceremony. They were delighted to be crowned the winners.

Chantelle added: ‘I’m super proud to be working in the fishing industry, though it’s a tough one to work in – long hours, huge risks and not to mention lots of political battles.

‘Local fishermen and businesses need to have a passionate community who support them, and I can honestly say we have one in our area!’