Fridge catches fire at Southsea's Algarve Grill restaurant

Firefighters were called to a fire at a popular restaurant in Southsea after its fridge caught fire.
By Kelly Brown
Published 1st Apr 2024, 10:21 BST
On Easter Sunday at 10:30am, Portsmouth firefighters received a call at around 10.30am yesterday (Easter Sunday) about a fire that had broken out at Algarve's Grill in Osborne Road.

A spokesperson from Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: "The fire involving at fridge unit was extinguished using two jets and ventilation fans were employed to clear the smoke from the area.

"Before leaving the scene and returning to their stations at 11.30am, the firefighters conducted community safety activities."

