The Druid's Arms was run by beloved landlady, Sue Castellano, who dedicated 30 years of her life to serving the community. Sue sadly died last year at the age of 66 after falling ill with cancer and customers came together to buy a memorial bench. The pub has continued to operate with Sue's partner managing the public house on his own - but he has now decided to 'move on'.

Fuller's Pub & Hotels has provided an update for the future of the pub following from its closure earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Fuller, Smith & Turner, said:"Our priority is the well-being of our tenant. He has been in this pub for nearly 20 years and, following the sad death of his partner last year, has been running the pub solo since. The tenant has decided to move on and the pub will be closed from early March, but we need to wait until he has vacated before we fully assess any works that need to be undertaken. This will enable us to fully understand the scale and nature of any investment required and the options available.