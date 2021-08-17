For many years the Southsea hotel has supported the Rowans Hospice charity and recently presented CEO Ruth White and chairman of trustees John Watkins with a cheque for £2,500.

General manager Catherine Austen said: ‘The money has been collected as a result of our summer garden parties. In total £5,000 was raised and the Southsea Skate Park has also received a donation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queens Hotel general manager Catherine Austen, left, with Rowans Hospice's chair of trustees John Watkins and CEO Ruth White

‘We see ourselves as the hotel at the heart of Southsea and very much a part of the community. Having come through the recent lockdowns and restrictions, we are delighted to have been able to support a charity that is so close to our hearts.’

Ruth White said she felt ‘humbled’ to see the transformation that had taken place at the Queens Hotel during the last lockdown and the amount of money that had been raised.

She said: ‘Healthcare has had a difficult time through the pandemic but hospitality has really been hit badly.

SEE ALSO: Restaurant owner pledges to raise money to help people living in poverty in Asia

‘It is very humbling to see what you have achieved at the Queens through the lockdown. The garden parties have brought joy to people at a time when it was in short supply for most of us.’

John added: ‘We have been truly overwhelmed with the generosity of the public and touched that they remember us when so many other things have been occupying our time.’

The Queens Hotel has been undergoing a multi-million pound facelift after local businessman Farid Yeganeh took over in April 2017.

The new owners have commenced a painstaking restoration and redevelopment of the hotel to return her to her former glory. Original features have been uncovered and the lobby, restaurant and cocktail bar have also been refurbished and relaunched, and new meeting rooms have been added.