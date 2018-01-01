Future of Waterlooville market is safe, says councillor

RUMOURS that surrounded the uncertain future of a weekly market have been squashed, according to a councillor.

Concerns had been raised in Waterlooville over the potential closure of the Friday market, which is held every week in the town’s precinct.

The rumours were alledgedly spread by some of the market traders, who believed the market would be closing in the new year.

But according to the deputy mayor of Havant Cllr Peter Wade, the future of the market is safe for the time being.

Cllr Wade said: ‘As far as I am aware the market will not be closing.

‘In fact, I actually spoke to the man who runs the market just a couple of months ago.

‘He assured me back then that things were going well with the market.’

Cllr Wade says that protecting the Friday market is crucial to the future of Waterlooville’s commerce.

He said: ‘We absolutely need the market here in Waterlooville – it plays such a vital part in our community and is such an important part of the town centre, really helping to bring it to life every Friday.

‘It is something that is also incredibly popular among the local residents, so to see it disappear would be a great shame.

‘The more markets we get and the more successful they are, the better it will be for the town’s footfall, and the more vibrant the precinct will become.

‘In fact, I would like to see the Friday market become something that is held two days a week – this is something that has been mentioned before, though I am not sure now is the right time.

‘But the person who runs the market has said to me that it is not only prospering, but improving – he should know better than anyone how well the market is going, so I trust him on that.

‘I think the future of the market is safe, at least for the time being.’

The market is owned by Bray Associates, which runs a number of markets across the UK.

The News has contacted them for comment.