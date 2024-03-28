“Game-changer” appointed to help Portsmouth businesses succeed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Liquid Link wants to revolutionise recruitment finance to help businesses grow – that’s the message of Bobbie Knight, recently appointed as head of commercial development at the company.
Liquid Link is the financial division of Portsmouth-based Liquid Friday group, which has taken on Bobbie to help expand its portfolio of supporting the growth of recruitment companies by improving cash flow solutions.
In an industry where agility and adaptability are supreme, Bobbie emerges as a beacon of innovation, poised to propel Liquid Link to new heights for the benefit of others. She brings more than nine years of experience in account and partnership management to her role, with a track record that will support Liquid Link in its efforts to be fiercely competitive – to be the go-to finance solution for the recruitment industry.
Bobbie is known for her flexible, friendly approach, with a dedication to delivering highly personalised service and building solid commercial relationships.
Reflecting on her appointment, Bobbie said: “Liquid Link's commitment to supporting the growth of recruitment companies resonates deeply with me, so I’m looking forward to working with a strong team to be innovative and support the growth of more businesses.
“I am dedicated to propelling Liquid Link to new heights, ensuring we strengthen our position as the number one finance solution for the recruitment industry. I am confident in our ability to be fiercely competitive and deliver unparalleled value to our clients.”
Darren Levers, director of Liquid Link, said: "Securing Bobbie in this role is a game-changer for Liquid Link. Her expertise and commitment to excellence make her the perfect fit to spearhead our endeavours to work with more companies to enable their growth."
Bobbie’s appointment reflects Liquid Link’s growing reputation and dedication to customer-focused funding solutions, positioning the company for continued success in the evolving invoice finance industry.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.