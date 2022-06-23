German Doner Kebab to sell £1 kebabs from its Commercial Road store this week

German Doner Kebab, which opened a store at 213/215 Commercial Road last month, will be hosting a £1 kebab day for all customers.

The kebab day offer will take place on Saturday, June 25 from 12pm to 4pm.

Customers will be able to get their hands on GDK’s Original German Doner Kebab or Veggie Kebab for just £1.

The GDK store in Portsmouth opened on May 23 bringing 40 jobs to the city.

Freshly prepared in front of customers, the kebabs are made using quality meats and fresh local vegetables, served in handmade toasted breads with unique signature sauces.

The brand now has over 100 restaurants in the UK alone as it continues to bring the GDK experience to more locations across the globe.

Daniel Bunce, GDK Global COO, said: ‘We’re excited to announce GDK’s £1 kebab day is coming to Portsmouth.

‘Word has been spreading of GDK’s £1 kebab day throughout the UK and we are delighted to be bringing the event to Portsmouth and celebrate our arrival in the area.

‘Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab across the country, offering great tasting food in a relaxed modern setting and we are looking forward to welcoming all our new customers to GDK Portsmouth.’

It plans to open 78 new restaurants in the UK during 2022, building on the 39 opened during 2021.