‘Go green or face fine’ says expert

A EXPERT has warned that commercial property landlords across Portsmouth have only a few months to bring energy-inefficient buildings up to scratch.

Landlords only have a short period in which they can ‘green’ any sub-standard properties if they want to lease buildings from April 1.

If buildings do not comply with the rules, landlords could face hefty fines.

The advice comes from property firm Hughes Ellard.

From April 1, new Minimum Energy Efficiency Standard rules come into play, stating that a sub-standard property cannot be let, or a lease renewed, unless improvement works increase its energy rating to an E or above.

The firm is urging landlords to go green now.

The penalty fee for not complying with this new MEES rule ranges from £5,000 to £15,000.