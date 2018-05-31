Going to the pub is the top leisure choice for Portsmouth consumers, survey finds

Have your say

A NEW SURVEY has revealed that a trip to the pub is the top leisure option for consumers in Portsmouth.

The research, conducted by Portsmouth’s PRYZM club operator The Deltic Group, shows that pubs are the late- night leisure hotspot consumers spend the most money on each month.

On average, Portsmouth residents spend an average of £17.56 getting ready for a night out on things such as make-up or haircuts.

Meanwhile, 56.4 per cent of us go on a night out at least once a week.

The survey highlights the key role the night time economy plays in attracting consumers to town centres.

Published quarterly, The Deltic Night Index looks at the changing consumer habits in the UK’s evening and late night leisure sector, surveying over 2,300 people.

When asked which type of late night leisure they spend the most on each month, 26.3 per cent voted for the pub.

However, for 18-30 year olds, a club was first choice.

The effect of pubs and bars on the local economy was quite clear, as 68 per cent of respondents agreed that a vibrant nightlife makes a city or town a more attractive place to live and work.

For 44.5 per cent, the vibrancy of nightlife would be a key factor in their decision to move to a new city.

Peter Marks, of The Deltic Group, said: ‘This Index shows that a town’s late-night activity has a directly positive effect on the economic health of the town or city it is in.

‘Even I was surprised that 83 per cent buy new clothes or accessories in preparation for a night out – a huge proportion.’