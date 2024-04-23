Goodwillies Waterlooville set to close after 142 years in business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The timber merchant is thought to have closed permanently after 142 years. The company announced a temporary closure last week but the doors remain locked with reports of staff being made redundant.

J F Goodwillie Ltd in London Road, appears to have closed its doors for the final time having been established in 1882. The company has yet to officially confirm that it has closed down but The News understands that this is the case. Staff were informed on Tuesday, April 16 that they were being made redundant with only a small number kept on to help fulfil existing orders.

Goodwillies were approached for comment but they were unable to provide any at this time. Its latest post on Facebook was last Tuesday to announce a temporary closure. The post said: “Please note that our site in Waterlooville will be CLOSED on Wednesday, April 17 2024 and for the rest of the week. If you already have a delivery/order scheduled then this will still be coming your way. Sorry for the short notice.”

However the gates to the yard remained closed on Monday, April 22 with a number of customers having to make a U-turn after driving in expecting to find the yard open.