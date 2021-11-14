Google experts set to join Havant's latest jobs fair next month

Alan Mak MP in Westminster Picture: www.nk-photography.co.uk

The Jobs, Careers and Apprenticeships Fair will be making its return to Havant Leisure Centre on Friday, December 3.

Taking place between 10am and 2pm, the action is a chance for people who are either out of work and seeking employment, or those looking for a career change, to speak to employers from the public, private and voluntary sectors about their options.

The event is the brainchild of Havant MP Alan Mak, who has secured a range of prospective employers – including Google – where attendees can work with trainers to build up their CVs.

Mr Mak said: ‘I encourage anyone looking for work or a career change to visit my fair where local employers will be providing advice and job opportunities.