Google experts set to join Havant's latest jobs fair next month
EXPERT help to find a new job will be hand during a careers fair in Havant.
The Jobs, Careers and Apprenticeships Fair will be making its return to Havant Leisure Centre on Friday, December 3.
Taking place between 10am and 2pm, the action is a chance for people who are either out of work and seeking employment, or those looking for a career change, to speak to employers from the public, private and voluntary sectors about their options.
The event is the brainchild of Havant MP Alan Mak, who has secured a range of prospective employers – including Google – where attendees can work with trainers to build up their CVs.
Mr Mak said: ‘I encourage anyone looking for work or a career change to visit my fair where local employers will be providing advice and job opportunities.
‘Thankfully unemployment is low in our area, but finding out about new jobs, apprenticeships and careers is always popular with local residents.’