Gosport barber shop Pauper to King celebrates two award wins months after winning The News' Business Excellence Award

THE two-week countdown is on for businesses in the city and beyond to get their entries in for The News’ Business Excellence Awards.

The awards can act as a springboard for businesses starting up and this Gosport barber shop has achieved more feats after winning.

Christopher Brereton, apprentice at Pauper to King who won the Apprentice of the Year award.'Picture: Sarah Standing (291019-397)

Traditional men’s barber shop, Pauper to King, has gone on to win at the Hampshire Salon Awards after taking home the Start-up Business of the Year award at the The News’ 2019 Business Excellence Awards.

Owner Michael Baker took home Barber of the Year and apprentice Chris Brereton won Apprentice of the Year - the first time a barber has won the award - at a ceremony at the Hilton at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday, October 20.

Chris, who is being trained at the barber shop by owner Michael and co-owner David Rose, started barbering after wanting to change his career path.

The 45-year-old, who currently works with adults with learning disabilities, said: ‘I just thought “why not?” I’ll make a change and find a new passion. It just means that my future is a lot rosier.’

Michael plans to take on more apprentice barbers when the current ones are fully qualified to ‘keep the barbering industry alive’.

He thanked their loyal client base for helping them take home the amount of awards that they have.

He said: ‘We can’t keep doing it without the support of people coming into the shop. We couldn’t do it without customers’ support.’

They have also released their own range of products, including aftershaves and shaving creams.

The 19th black-tie awards event is being held in February at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday, February 21 2020.

There are 14 categories to enter, including best overall business, awarded by the judges to the most outstanding winner.

Entry for the awards closes on Friday, November 15.

As well as entering the awards, there is an opportunity to get involved alongside some of the biggest businesses in the city as a category sponsor.

For more information and to enter the awards, go to portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk.

You can also hear what others are saying by joining the conversation on social media by using #NewsBizAwards.