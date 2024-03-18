Watch more of our videos on Shots!

IS your business a star or rising star in Gosport? Do you want to shout about it?

If the answer to these questions is a resounding yes, a total of nine awards are up for grabs in the newly-launched Gosport Business Awards 2024.

The initiative is being driven in partnership by Gosport Borough Council, St Vincent College, The News and 22Midnight with an evening of celebration being held at college's Jervis Gallery on Thursday, May 23.

The aim is to showcase the wide range of businesses across the borough and the contribution that they make to the local economy. It is free to enter and the categories are as follows:

The News editor in chief Mark Waldron said: "The News enjoys nothing more than celebrating the successes of our local communities and that includes shining the spotlight on those businesses which are really making a difference.

"We have just completed another successful Business Excellence Awards with a sell-out evening at The Guildhall and we are delighted to be bringing that focus right into the heart of Gosport by teaming up with the St Vincent College, the borough council and 22Midnight to launch Gosport Business Awards 2024."

St Vincent College Principal Andy Grant added: "We are really excited about this opportunity to highlight the many fantastic businesses in our town. We work with a number of employers, both large and small, and have long thought that they should have the chance to shout about themselves and to give people a chance to appreciate what they do.

"The awards aren't just about the big employers, we want to celebrate the small businesses and shops who are there day in, day out for the community and who go the extra mile to make life better for their clients and customers.

"We also want to highlight those companies and businesses who contribute to tourism, heritage, culture and, importantly, sustainability. We want Gosport's business awards to reflect every aspect of life in the town."

The deadline for entries is Friday April 26 and the awards ceremony will take place on Thursday May 23 from 6pm to 9pm. Every shortlisted nominee will be given two free tickets to the event, which offers food, refreshments, entertainment and a licensed bar. Additional tickets will be available at £25 per person.

To enter go to the Gosport Business Awards page.