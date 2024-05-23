The Gosport Business Awards 2024 took place on Thursday, May 23 at the Jervis Gallery, St Vincent College. From breweries to baby clothes and book shops to bike repairs, the night demonstrated the diverse offering that local businesses provide in Gosport. Local entrepreneurs were able to mingle, network and celebrate what the local area has to offer.
There were nine awards handed out celebrating independent businesses. That included an overall business of the year award which was selected from the night’s winners, with Blitz Photography taking home the prize.
Here are 37 pictures of the amazing night:
Sarah Willett (second from right) from Gosport Borough Council with the winners of the Best use of Heritage in Business award, Powder Monkey Brewery.Picture: Sarah Standing (230524-2913) Photo: Sarah Standing
The award winners and commended businesses celebrate together onstage at the Gosport Business Awards. Photo: Sarah Standing
The Book Shop, Lee-on-the-Solent, go up to collect their award for Independent Retail Business of the Year. Photo: Sarah Standing
Annelies James (right) from 22Midnight with The Bridal Hall who were highly commended for the Independent Retail Business of the Year award.Picture: Sarah Standing (230524-2854) Photo: Sarah Standing