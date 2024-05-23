Gosport Business Awards 2024: 37 fantastic pictures of an incredible night

By Joe Williams
Published 24th May 2024, 00:48 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 14:39 BST
Gosport heralded its local businesses in an awards ceremony that celebrated those that have had a big impact in the community.

The Gosport Business Awards 2024 took place on Thursday, May 23 at the Jervis Gallery, St Vincent College. From breweries to baby clothes and book shops to bike repairs, the night demonstrated the diverse offering that local businesses provide in Gosport. Local entrepreneurs were able to mingle, network and celebrate what the local area has to offer.

There were nine awards handed out celebrating independent businesses. That included an overall business of the year award which was selected from the night’s winners, with Blitz Photography taking home the prize.

Here are 37 pictures of the amazing night:

Sarah Willett (second from right) from Gosport Borough Council with the winners of the Best use of Heritage in Business award, Powder Monkey Brewery.Picture: Sarah Standing (230524-2913) Photo: Sarah Standing

The award winners and commended businesses celebrate together onstage at the Gosport Business Awards. Photo: Sarah Standing

The Book Shop, Lee-on-the-Solent, go up to collect their award for Independent Retail Business of the Year. Photo: Sarah Standing

Annelies James (right) from 22Midnight with The Bridal Hall who were highly commended for the Independent Retail Business of the Year award.Picture: Sarah Standing (230524-2854) Photo: Sarah Standing

