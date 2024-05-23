Gosport Business Awards 2024: The winners have been revealed including Blitz Photography and My First Steps
The Gosport Business Awards 2024 took place on Thursday, May 23 at the Jervis Gallery, St Vincent College. Hopeful nominees from businesses across Gosport turned up to network and celebrate the achievements of local businesses that have thrived in the past 12 months.
From breweries to baby clothes and book shops to bike repairs, the night demonstrated the diverse offering that local businesses provide in Gosport. Local entrepreneurs were able to mingle, network and celebrate what the local area has to offer.
Gosport Borough Council staged the awards in partnership with 22Midnight, St Vincent College, The News, and headline sponsor StandardAero. The News’ publishing editor, Mark Waldron, presented the awards. He said: "The News enjoys nothing more than celebrating the successes of our local communities and that includes shining the spotlight on those businesses which are really making a difference. We are delighted to be bring that focus right into the heart of Gosport to showcase the incredible businesses it has to offer.”
There were nine awards handed out celebrating independent businesses. That included an overall business of the year award which was selected from the night’s winners. That accolade went to Blitz Photography owned by Steve and Georgina Reid.
Steve said: “We were blown away to be honest. We entered the creative category as that’s what we do, but to win the overall business of the year, when there are so many amazing businesses here in Gosport, that just completely blew our minds. We are so happy and so grateful, it’s been a wonderful evening.”
The full list of winners are as follows:
Independent Small Business of the Year
- Winner: Indelible Ink Custom Tattoo Studio
- Commended: My First Steps
- Commended: P&J’s Cash and Carry
Commitment to Supporting Talent in Business
- Winner: Chill and Charge
- Commended: Langdale Nursing Home
- Commended: Wickham Micro Ltd
Best Use of Heritage in Business
- Winner: Powder Monkey Brewery
- Commended: Lightship Restaurant
- Commended: Portsmouth Historic Quarter (Adventure Prospect)
Independent Retail Business of the Year
- Winner: The Book Shop, Lee-on-the-Solent
- Commended: GC Bike Repairs
- Commended: The Bridal Hall
Independent Tourism/Hospitality Business of the Year
- Winner: The Four-Ale Taproom Ltd
- Commended: Powder Monkey Brewery
- Commended: Sisters Inn Arms, T/A The Alverbank
Independent Cultural and Creativity Business of the Year
- Winner: Blitz Photography
- Commended: Jones’ Creative Services Ltd
- Commended: Imagistic
Commitment to Sustainability Award
- Winner: My First Steps
Start-up Business of the Year (less than 2 years)
- Winner: Anchored In Gosport
- Commended: Daisy First Aid Gosport & Fareham
- Commended: C2U Gosport CIC
Overall Business Award (selected from winners of the above categories)
- Winner: Blitz Photography
- Commended: The Four-Ale Taproom Ltd
