Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gosport heralded its best and brightest businesses at an awards ceremony celebrating those that have made a big impact in the community.

The award winners and commended businesses celebrate at the Gosport Business Awards. Picture: Sarah Standing (230524-3024)

The Gosport Business Awards 2024 took place on Thursday, May 23 at the Jervis Gallery, St Vincent College. Hopeful nominees from businesses across Gosport turned up to network and celebrate the achievements of local businesses that have thrived in the past 12 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Portsmouth News newsletters - sign up for FREE to get email updates straight to your inbox

From breweries to baby clothes and book shops to bike repairs, the night demonstrated the diverse offering that local businesses provide in Gosport. Local entrepreneurs were able to mingle, network and celebrate what the local area has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gosport Borough Council staged the awards in partnership with 22Midnight, St Vincent College, The News, and headline sponsor StandardAero. The News’ publishing editor, Mark Waldron, presented the awards. He said: "The News enjoys nothing more than celebrating the successes of our local communities and that includes shining the spotlight on those businesses which are really making a difference. We are delighted to be bring that focus right into the heart of Gosport to showcase the incredible businesses it has to offer.”

Steve said: “We were blown away to be honest. We entered the creative category as that’s what we do, but to win the overall business of the year, when there are so many amazing businesses here in Gosport, that just completely blew our minds. We are so happy and so grateful, it’s been a wonderful evening.”

The full list of winners are as follows:

Independent Small Business of the Year

Winner: Indelible Ink Custom Tattoo Studio

Commended: My First Steps

Commended: P&J’s Cash and Carry

Commitment to Supporting Talent in Business

Winner: Chill and Charge

Commended: Langdale Nursing Home

Commended: Wickham Micro Ltd

Best Use of Heritage in Business

Winner: Powder Monkey Brewery

Commended: Lightship Restaurant

Commended: Portsmouth Historic Quarter (Adventure Prospect)

Independent Retail Business of the Year

Winner: The Book Shop, Lee-on-the-Solent

Commended: GC Bike Repairs

Commended: The Bridal Hall

Independent Tourism/Hospitality Business of the Year

Winner: The Four-Ale Taproom Ltd

Commended: Powder Monkey Brewery

Commended: Sisters Inn Arms, T/A The Alverbank

Independent Cultural and Creativity Business of the Year

Winner: Blitz Photography

Commended: Jones’ Creative Services Ltd

Commended: Imagistic

Commitment to Sustainability Award

Winner: My First Steps

Start-up Business of the Year (less than 2 years)

Winner: Anchored In Gosport

Commended: Daisy First Aid Gosport & Fareham

Commended: C2U Gosport CIC

Overall Business Award (selected from winners of the above categories)