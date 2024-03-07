Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Gosport Conservative Club in Walpole Road, Gosport has appeared for sale on the Savills estate agent website - with a guide price of £425,000. According to the listing, the building "features a traditional social club on the ground floor with letting accommodation on the upper floors" and could be used for residential, office space or retail development.

Gosport Conservative Club in Walpole Road, Gosport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after rumours that the pub shut on Wednesday, February 28. A notice pinned inside the venue - as pictured in the Savills listing - reads: "It is with great regret that the committee announce that the club will close its doors for good on Wednesday February 28th 2024. This has been brought about by the significant fall in membership and the rising costs of operating, making the club unable to continue in business."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gosport Conservative Club Facebook page says that the site is permanently closed.

When approached by The News, the Association of Conservative clubs would not comment on the status of the Gosport site.

Gosport Conservative Club in Walpole Road, Gosport.

Savills' listing describes the property as follows:

"The property is presented as a two-story building with a traditional brick facade complemented by symmetrical, double-glazed windows in white frames, consistent with its classic design. The ground floor includes a central entrance, bordered by expansive double-glazed windows. The roofing is pitched with clay tiles and incorporates a flat-roofed section at the rear. Externally, a paved seating area with benches is delineated by a low brick wall that establishes the property's perimeter adjacent to the pavement.

Gosport Conservative Club in Walpole Road, Gosport.