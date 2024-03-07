Gosport Conservative Club on sale for around £425,000 after membership decline closes venue
The Gosport Conservative Club in Walpole Road, Gosport has appeared for sale on the Savills estate agent website - with a guide price of £425,000. According to the listing, the building "features a traditional social club on the ground floor with letting accommodation on the upper floors" and could be used for residential, office space or retail development.
It comes after rumours that the pub shut on Wednesday, February 28. A notice pinned inside the venue - as pictured in the Savills listing - reads: "It is with great regret that the committee announce that the club will close its doors for good on Wednesday February 28th 2024. This has been brought about by the significant fall in membership and the rising costs of operating, making the club unable to continue in business."
The Gosport Conservative Club Facebook page says that the site is permanently closed.
When approached by The News, the Association of Conservative clubs would not comment on the status of the Gosport site.
Savills' listing describes the property as follows:
"The property is presented as a two-story building with a traditional brick facade complemented by symmetrical, double-glazed windows in white frames, consistent with its classic design. The ground floor includes a central entrance, bordered by expansive double-glazed windows. The roofing is pitched with clay tiles and incorporates a flat-roofed section at the rear. Externally, a paved seating area with benches is delineated by a low brick wall that establishes the property's perimeter adjacent to the pavement.
"Upon entering the ground floor of the social club, there is an open-plan layout with the bar situated at the rear. Chairs and tables are arranged throughout the ground floor. On the right side, a wooden dance floor is present. The flooring in this area is carpeted. At the rear, the kitchen is located alongside the security area. Both men's and women's WC facilities are located at the front and rear of the property. The upper level consists of a large snooker room equipped with three recently refurbished snooker tables. This room is designed to accommodate multiple players at once. Additionally, this floor has a committee room furnished with several desks for meetings and administrative tasks. The upper level also includes a two-bedroom flat with a separate entrance."