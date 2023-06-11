Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage discovers obtaining an HGV licence is ‘much simpler than people think’

Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage with Damian Gaffney and Adam Grant at GO-LGV Ltd

And Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage found out how when she visited GO-LGV Ltd, based in the town and a leading provider of professional LGV (Large Goods Vehicle) training.

A simplified and cost-effective process for obtaining a Class 1 HGV (LGV C+E) licence has made training more accessible and affordable, encouraging more individuals to pursue a career in the logistics profession.

That was all made possible after the Government changed the rules over training in 2021. Now if you hold a full car licence, the process for getting a Class 1 HGV licence has been streamlined.

That means you need to undertake 30 hours behind the wheel with a qualified instructor, as well as theory exams.

Historically, the costs associated with LGV training have made it prohibitive for many individuals to pursue this career path.

GO-LGV Ltd was founded with the objective of simplifying the process and providing opportunities to as many candidates as possible through a fast track training route.

Dame Caroline said: ‘It was great to meet Damian and Adam to learn more about GO-LGV Ltd. There is a large shortfall in the UK for professional drivers, and the rates of pay and job security are high, so I am delighted that we have a Gosport business looking to train future HGV drivers.

‘Over the pandemic, we saw how vital hauliers were in keeping our country running and whilst the Government has taken 33 proactive actions to address the shortage of HGV drivers, efforts by companies such as this will help to bolster the workforce of this profession.’

Damian Gaffney, Managing Director of GO-LGV Ltd, explained: ‘Obtaining your Class 1 HGV licence, which allows you to drive any heavy goods vehicle up to 44 tons without restriction, is much simpler than people think.

‘You complete your medical and theory examinations, followed by an intensive practical training course typically consisting of 30 hours – approximately eight sessions – behind the wheel with one of our NRI qualified instructors.

‘In December 2021, the criteria for obtaining a Class 1 HGV licence changed to simplify the process and attract more people to the logistics profession.

‘If you hold a full car licence and aspire to drive an artic unit, the process has been streamlined, resulting in a significant reduction in costs as well.’

Adam Grant, Training and Centre Manager at GO-LGV Ltd, added: ‘Our combination of expertise and industry knowledge enables us to deliver the highest standard of training.’