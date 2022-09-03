News you can trust since 1877
Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage praises Project Gigabit as almost 70 per cent of properties across the South East gain high-speed internet

A GOVERNMENT project to bring high-speed internet to homes and businesses has been praised by the MP for Gosport as 70 per cent of properties across the South East gain super-fast internet.

By Sophie Lewis and Dominic Percival
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 2:59 pm
Project Gigabit has been rolling out super-fast broadband internet connections across the country, and has reached a milestone in the South East.

The project has obtained rapid broadband for approximately 70 percent of homes and businesses since prime minister Boris Johnson took over in 2019, when the figure stood at just seven percent.

Dame Caroline, the MP for Gosport said: ‘Lightning-fast broadband is vital to levelling up towns and villages across the country, but for too long hard to reach areas in Gosport have suffered from slow internet speeds.

‘That is why I am delighted the Government’s £5 billion Project Gigabit is making progress across the UK.’

Over the last three years, 20 million premises have been connected to faster internet and 69.84 percent of premises across the South East will benefit.

The government is currently working towards a target of 85 percent by 2025, and in the last five months alone, one million premises have been connected to gigabit networks.

Nadine Dorries, digital secretary, said: ‘Thousands of hard-to-reach homes and businesses in the region will get access to faster connections and join the 20 million properties we’ve helped connect over the last three years.

‘The benefits of better broadband connectivity cannot be underestimated and this work will mean those living in rural areas can enjoy 21st century speeds in the home and workplace, making their lives easier and more productive.’

