Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage will join a new charity to show shoppers how to avoid being scammed

AN MP will help to show shoppers how to avoid being scammed by loan sharks.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage will be joining a new charity in Gosport High Street on Friday.

The charity, Loan Smart was established to try and help consumers avoid illegal lenders.

They will be in Gosport High Street between 10am and 3pm to speak to residents about how they can help.

Caroline said: ‘Following my Scam Smart event last year, I am keen to keep ensuring that people have the information and tools they need to not miss a trick when it comes to protecting themselves and their money.

‘It is really important that people know organisations such as Loan Smart exist and that these services are there for free to keep them safe as consumers.’

A spokesperson from Loan Smart said: ‘It is great to be raising awareness about the dangers of illegal money lending in Gosport.

‘Research finds that all too often consumers did not realise that lending money without proper authorisation was in fact illegal. Loan Smart will help verify the legitimacy of lenders through a free-to-use website.

‘We’re delighted to have Caroline Dinenage MP’s support and we look forward to working together as Loan Smart develops.’