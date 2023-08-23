Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage supporting ‘easy and accessible way for the public to support our farmers’

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The letter, penned by Dr Luke Evans MP and supported by 110 cross-Party MPs, states ‘Our ask is simple, create a ‘Buy British’ tab that collates produce from farmers,’ citing consumer choice, environmental benefits and support for farmers as reasons to make the change.

The ‘Buy British’ tab would collate produce from across the UK so customers have “greater power in their choices”, enabling them to support the nation’s farmers ‘quickly and easily’.

The MPs say the change could be achieved ‘by the click of a mouse’, with many shops already labelling British products - therefore the online change is simply bringing the produce to the fore in a 'one-stop online shop' for the public to better identify homegrown produce.

In a recent survey carried out by the National Farmers Union, 61% of respondent farmers stated the supply chain and market volatility have negative impacts on their mental health.

In a second NFU survey, 80% of dairy farmers cited cash flow and profitability as key factors which throw the future of their business into doubt.

Farmers face an expensive harvest as domestic weather records – the driest February in 30 years, hottest June ever recorded and a notably wet July – as well as high import costs for energy, fuel and fertiliser threaten positive yields and profits.

The open letter champions the work of Britain’s farmers in ensuring food security, supporting strong local economies and preserving and protecting the environment.

Dame Caroline, the Gosport MP, said: “The ‘Buy British’ section is an easy and accessible way for the public to support our farmers.

“We know the public want to know more about where their food comes from and how it is produced. This simple change on a webpage helps to ensure home grown food is easily identifiable."

Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond has also signed the open letter.

Dr Luke Evans, Member of Parliament for Bosworth, said “The ‘Buy British’ section is a small and clear change which shows support for our farmers while allowing consumers to make an easy, informed choice.

“Farmers say the best way to support them is simple: buy British produce. Supermarkets are keen to support our food producers and we know the public want to play their part, but this easy signposting doesn’t currently exist for millions of people who do their food shop online.

“Buying British is good for local food producers, good for the environment and good for consumer choice. It’s a win all round.”

Minette Batters, President of the NFU, said “We have been asking retailers to commit to signposting British produce for a number of years, so it’s great to see MPs and their constituents getting behind the idea of a ‘Buy British tab’ online.