A MUSEUM and art gallery is reopening this month after a major refurbishment project.
Gosport Museum and Art Gallery will officially open on November 26 after the former Old Grammar School on the High Street was boosted by a significant capital works project. It will feature a new museum, community gallery, café and enlarged play gallery for under-fives and enhanced learning rooms to cater for the venue’s schools and learning programme.
The facility, operated by Hampshire Cultural Trust, will open with a specially commissioned new video artwork exhibition created by Portsmouth-based artists Heinrich and Palmer.
Tara McKinney Marinus, of the Trust, said: ‘This is a perfect opportunity to introduce an ambitious series of specially selected artist commissions to celebrate the Gosport area.
‘Working with such nationally significant artists responding to the depth of our collections will offer our visitors both immersive and thought-provoking experiences.’