An artist's impression of what the Gosport Museum and Art Gallery entrance will look like. Picture: Hampshire Cultural Trust

Gosport Museum and Art Gallery will officially open on November 26 after the former Old Grammar School on the High Street was boosted by a significant capital works project. It will feature a new museum, community gallery, café and enlarged play gallery for under-fives and enhanced learning rooms to cater for the venue’s schools and learning programme.

The facility, operated by Hampshire Cultural Trust, will open with a specially commissioned new video artwork exhibition created by Portsmouth-based artists Heinrich and Palmer.

Tara McKinney Marinus, of the Trust, said: ‘This is a perfect opportunity to introduce an ambitious series of specially selected artist commissions to celebrate the Gosport area.