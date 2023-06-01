Gosport recruitment consultant Helen scoops ‘star performer’ award at national ceremony

Helen Clarke

Helen Clarke also received an award to mark her 20 years with the company.

She was presented with her awards by BRG managing director Chris Chown at the event held at the Royal Thames Yacht Club.

Staff from the company’s near-40 branches across England and Wales attended the ceremony and conference.

Chris said: ‘Helen’s service over the last two decades in Gosport has been phenomenal and she very much deserved the star award for her efforts during 2022.

‘Trading conditions were tough because of a shortage of candidates but Helen and the team in Gosport were still able to achieve great success.

‘A smile is never far from Helen’s face and that personal touch can make a huge difference in recruitment.’

BRG’s latest accounts showed an 11 per cent increase in gross profits to £14.4m.

Those attending also heard a tribute to BRG’s late chairman Tony Berry who died last year aged 81.

In 1981 Tony bought a controlling stake in Blue Arrow, a recruitment business in St Albans.

He grew this company quickly and acquired a number of other businesses including Manpower and Brook Street.

It was launched on the Stock Exchange becoming a FTSE 100 company and developing into the biggest recruitment business in the world, sponsoring Britain’s America’s Cup challenge in the late 1980s.