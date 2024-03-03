News you can trust since 1877
Gosport Winterfest 2024: 11 pictures of the beer-loved festival in Thorngate Hall in Gosport

People flocked to Thorngate Hall this weekend to get a taste of the action at the Gosport Winterfest 2024.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 10:00 GMT

Gosport Winterfest returned to Gosport for yet another year and the event proudly showed off several varieties of beer and cider. Visitors packed out Thorngate Hall in Bury Road on Friday (March 1) and Saturday (March 2) and they were greeted with a whole host of beverages and fun to choose from. The event welcomed over 40 real ales and ciders and guests had the opportunity to listen to traditional music from the Organist Robert Stacey who travelled from the Isle of Wight to perform.

Here are 11 pictures of the event:

Gosport Winterfest 2024, Thorngate Halls, Gosport. Bury Road, Gosport, Hampshire. Saturday 2nd March 2024. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

1. Gosport Winterfest 2024

Gosport Winterfest 2024, Thorngate Halls, Gosport. Bury Road, Gosport, Hampshire. Saturday 2nd March 2024. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

2. Gosport Winterfest 2024

Gosport Winterfest 2024, Thorngate Halls, Gosport. Bury Road, Gosport, Hampshire. Saturday 2nd March 2024. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

3. Gosport Winterfest 2024

Gosport Winterfest 2024, Thorngate Halls, Gosport. Bury Road, Gosport, Hampshire. Pictured is (L-R) Mark Hampton, Alberto Quintana and Natalie Hampton-Kettle. Saturday 2nd March 2024. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

4. Gosport Winterfest 2024

