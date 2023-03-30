Pretty Little Princess - opening in Brockhurst Road, Gosport on Saturday, April 1 – will be run by sisters Maddie Pinder and Corrina Collins who decided to start a business after each taking a break from the workplace to raise their respective children.

Maddie, 33, said: ‘We will offer pamper parties for ages three to 12 which includes making your own face mask, hair and nails, foot spas, a boho style mini high tea, mocktails and glitter tattoos.

The first children to try the Pretty Little Princess pamper shop at Gosport, Portsmouth on Wednesday 29th March 2023 Pictured: Maddie Pinder, Milly Collins and Corrina Colins with their first customers Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We took our daughters to a different pamper shop and afterwards I thought "Gosport could do with something like that.”

‘We’re always together anyway so I thought we could work together well. My sister’s husband said he would fund it all and we thought we would just go for it.’

Corrina said: ‘I’m excited and a bit nervous but I’m sure everything will go well. We’ve both got young families and we decided this was the best way to go about it. It’s something we feel that our kids would enjoy and we can work around our children.’

The first children to try the Pretty Little Princess pamper shop at Gosport, Portsmouth on Wednesday 29th March 2023 Pictured: Co owner, Corrina Colins with Amelia, 9 having her hair done Picture: Habibur Rahman

Corrina added that she hopes the shop can employ people as the business grows.

‘After the first few months we could probably do with a couple of employees so hopefully we can offer someone a job which would be nice - especially if we could get someone who was in the same position as us.’

You can find out more about booking a pamper party on the Pretty Little Princess Facebook page.

Opening of Pretty Little Princess pamper shop at Gosport, Portsmouth on Wednesday 29th March 2023 Pictured: Co owner Maddie Pinder with Matilda, 6 having her nails done Picture: Habibur Rahman