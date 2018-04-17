Government and IT firm offer ‘hyperfast’ service

Have your say

BUSINESS in Portsmouth could be set for ‘hyperfast’ broadband under the government’s Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme.

The government is enlisting the help of IT solutions firm, Vostron, which has been named as the registered supplier of the scheme.

The company, which has been helping Portsmouth companies to get better connected for more than a decade, will soon offer installations of the hyperfast connections.

The initiative gives businesses up to £3,000 off installing gigabit broadband, which is said to be faster than ‘superfast broadband’.

However, in some cases, the firm has been installing the broadband free of charge.

Managing director Sam Strover said: ‘Having a secure, reliable and fast Internet connection is more important than ever.

‘A slow connection has a real impact on productivity and that impacts businesses of all types.

‘The scheme is a very positive move in the right direction

‘We’re thrilled to be able to help local businesses access the scheme and save themselves some money.’

Companies in Portsmouth can get in touch with Vostron on 023 80 111 111 to take advantage of the scheme.