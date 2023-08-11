The new solar panelling at Portsmouth International Port

Managed by the in-house energy services and building services teams of Portsmouth City Council, installed by Custom Solar and assisted by engineers at the port, the project features the first solar canopies at a UK port.

The last piece of the project was finalised last month where an upgraded connection to the national grid allowed the full potential of the 1.2 megawatt peak system to be realised.

This ground-breaking system, comprising 2,660 solar panels, provides an impressive 35% of the site's electricity.

As a result, the council-owned Portsmouth International Port is one step closer to becoming one of the UK's first net carbon neutral ports.

The solar system is complimented with an onsite battery with a capacity of 1.3 megawatt hours, which can power a typical home for four months.

It captures renewable energy, which would otherwise be exported to the local electricity network, and redirects it to the port's buildings when required.

The battery and new solar system work in conjunction with each other, providing balancing services to the national grid and storing power during periods of lower pricing.

Cllr Kimberly Barrett, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: "It's great to see this project switched on and using greener energy to power such an important part of Portsmouth.

"This will reduce carbon emissions by 239 tonnes, a huge step in the right direction for our Net Zero Carbon by 2030 target."

Elly Howe, environmental and sustainability coordinator at Portsmouth International Port, added: “This huge solar installation and battery storage facility will help the port reach our ambitious sustainability goals.

"Energy consumption at the port is already down 33% on last year so I’m excited to see what we can achieve.

“Along with our project partners, I’d like also like to thank Brittany Ferries, the port’s biggest customer, for helping to accommodate the work throughout some of the busiest times of the year.”

Gary Sucharewycz, Development Director at Custom Solar, said: "Portsmouth City Council are very forward thinking in their renewable ambitions and we are very proud to have supported them by developing and delivering this major solar and storage project.