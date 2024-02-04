Greene King's Cuckoo Pint in Fareham to close its doors for major refurbishment
A popular Greene King pub in Fareham will be closing this month whilst major renovations take place.
The Cuckoo Pint, located in Cuckoo Lane, Fareham, has announced that it will be closing its doors from February 5. The closure comes as the pub is due to receive a major refurbishment that is costing the pub giant six figures. This facelift will welcome internal and external renovations but as a result the pub will be closed for a few weeks.
It is expected that the pub will reopen in March but no opening dates have been announced as of yet. For more information and updates about Cuckoo Pint, click here.