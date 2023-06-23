Groundbreaking solar power system installed at Europe’s largest indoor dry boat storage unit

The Trafalgar Drystack

The Trafalgar Group, a dynamic collection of businesses operating in the leisure boating, commercial shipyard, and property sectors, are based at Trafalgar Wharf, almost opposite Port Solent and with views over to Portchester Castle.

The solar installation, with a capacity of 640 kW, has been generating power since the end of March, producing a staggering 223 megawatt hours of clean, renewable electricity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Situated atop the Trafalgar Drystack building – Europe’s largest indoor dry boat storage unit - the installation serves as a sustainable energy source for the various buildings and businesses within the Trafalgar Wharf site.

Jonny Boys, Managing Director of Trafalgar Group, is proud to have invested in clean energy solutions and contributing to a more sustainable environment.

He said: ‘The new solar installation not only benefits our clients and the businesses on-site, but also aligns with the Portsmouth area’s aspirations for a greener future.’

To illustrate the scale of this initiative, the solar installation’s generation of 223 megawatt hours of clean electricity is equivalent to powering electric vehicles for approximately 743,333 miles – distance that could circumnavigate the Earth over 29 times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, it takes around 33 megawatt hours to power a home for a month, while it is estimated that you would need to burn around 950lbs of coal to produce one megawatt hour.

The Trafalgar Group comprises a collection of businesses operating in the leisure boating, commercial shipyard, and property sectors, including The Trafalgar Drystack, Boat Club Trafalgar, RIBs For Sale and Trafalgar Commercial Shipyard.

The company began in 2008 with the purchase of the former Vosper Thornycroft site at the top of Portsmouth Harbour.

Renamed Trafalgar Wharf, the site has benefitted from an ongoing programme of investment, transforming it as a leisure boating and commercial facility for the

Portsmouth and wider Solent community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original vast Vospers boat shed has been transformed to become Trafalgar Drystack, able to store over 300 power and motorboats for quick launching by powerful boat lifts.